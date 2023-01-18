Ghana: Social Welfare Officers Receives Samsung Tablets to Aid Leap Disbursement

17 January 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Priscilla Nimako

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), with support from the World Food Programme, has presented 61 Samsung Tablets to some District Social Welfare Officers (DSWOs).

This was aimed at improving the digitization of Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) electronic reporting systems and the decentralization of its Management Information Systems (MIS).

The Minister, Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu, who handed over the Samsung Tablets to the officers during a ceremony on Monday in Accra, stressed that it would address challenges the officers faced and reduce the manual system of operation.

She urged officers to use the device for its intended purpose to enhance efficient and effective programme delivery.

The Deputy Director of LEAP, Dr Myles Ongoh, indicated that the tablets would enable the officers to embrace electronic work and achieve their objectives on time.

The Country Representative of the World Food Programme (WFP), Madam Barbara Clemens on her part, was happy with the level of work done by the Ministry in helping the vulnerable and pledged continuous collaboration with the Ministry to alleviate poverty in the country.

The Samsung Tablets is part of the Ministry's continuous logistical support to the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies towards the effective implementation of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme.

