Liberia: LINSU Launches Nationwide Quizzing Tournament

Monrovia — The Liberia National Students Union (LINSU), as part of an effort to promote academic performances of senior high students in Liberia, has launched the National Counties Academic Quizzing tournament.

LINSU president, Mohammed Gandhi Kamara, in a press conference on Monday, said the national counties' academic meet is a flagship program of the institution aimed at promoting the culture of academic excellence and competitiveness amongst different learning institutions across Liberia.

Kamara said the program which is built in a way to nurture students through public speaking and academic excellence and as well bring pride to Liberia as one of the best in the realm of academics in Africa, will kick-offed March 18 to April 30, 2023.

"Owing to our statutory responsibility and the historical role, it remains cardinal for all of us at the Liberia National Students Union to complement the efforts of the Government of Liberia towards the development of human capital, promoting good governance and cultivating ethical democratic values, peace, transparency, and accountability. We hereby launched the Liberia National Quizzing Tournament," Kamara said.

The LINSU's President used the occasion to appoint Cllr. Phil Tarpeh Dixon, Quiz Master General of Liberia as head of the National Quizzing Committee, was charged to stir the affairs of the national competition across the 15 parts of Liberia.

Others appointed to the committee are Blamah Allison, Kokolu Baysah, Saidu Vasco Nyei, Jamel Dugbeh, Faluku Freeman, Darlington G. Boyah, Mickey Blojay Koduo, Patrick S. Sanyene, and Grace N. Cole.

For his part, the Chairman of the National Quizzing Committee, Cllr. Phil Tarpeh Dixon lauded the LINSU president for his preferment as chairman of the committee and assured working to ensure the tournament bring-up some of Liberia's best brains who could represent Liberia's next generation of quizzers.