Liberia: Emmanuel Sieh Inspires Nimba to Retain County Meet Football Trophy

Monrovia — Nimba County football has retained its championship over the National County Sport Meet.

Thanks to an inspiring performance from the best player in the tournament Emmanuel King Sieh.

The LEAD Monrovia Football forward scored a brace for Nimba to help them maintain their title in a 3-2 victory over Lofa county at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville City on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

The defending champion who started the competition on a very slow pace lost their first game of the tournament 2-1 to Lofa and went on to pull a draw against Bomi but was hoping for a Lofa win over Bomi who needed just a draw to take them to the quarterfinal with Lofa but Lofa secure a win over Bomi and Nimba got a convincing victory over Rivet Gee which brought Nimba to the quarterfinal.

Lofa had a very impressive opening 15 minutes with James Tarpeh ball hitting the crossbar before they got the match opener.

Former Nimba defender Pascal Harris who switched to Lofa send the stadium into an electrifying mood in the 17th minute when he give Lofa an early lead, Just before the goal Nimba was knocking on Lofa's doors but all of their efforts were off target.

Mouctar Fofana men fought for the equalizer with over ten attempts on target in the space of 20 minutes and it pays off for them later.

Nimba striker Emmanuel Sieh leveled things for his side in the 32nd minute with cool finish after receiving a decent ball in the box and control well before placing it at the back of Lofa's net.

With less than five minutes to the end of the first half, Sieh give Nimba the lead with a powerful header that goalkeeper Vinah Smith had to answer to.

Samuel Sumo Lofa took the game to Nimba in getting the equalizer but Nimba held on to their lead.

Back from the break Lofa put up an early minute pressure but Nimba resisted.

The defending champions Nimba later put out a more aggressive fight but in increase their lead but the Lions of Lofa defence held on.

Nimba increases their lead with a placement shot from Marlue Johnson in the 55 minutes.

Down 3-1 Lofa didn't give up and got rewarded in the 71 minutes with a penalty that was well converted by James Tarpeh taking his tally of the competition to six goals.

When Lofa felt they had taken the game to extra time in the 78th minute from a Dennis Gbagbaku goal after immense pressure the central referee ruled out the goal for offside.

Late in the 84 minutes, Emmanuel Sieh missed a one-on-one opportunity to put the game to bed.

Sunday's victory means Nimba retained the title they won during the 2021/2022 county meet edition.

In the kickball Lofa beat Nimba 2-0 home runs to retain their kickball title.

In the third-place match Margibi beat Bong 4-2.

2022/23 National County Sports Meet Individual Awards & Cash Prizes

Football Winners

Coach Mouctarr Fofana -Best Coach Nimba County-(25,000LD)

Emmanuel Sieh-Most Valuable Player Nimba County(50,000LD)

Eric Tiaway-Best Goalkeeper Nimba County(25,000LD

Nelson Laomie-Best Defender Nimba County(25,000LD)

Dethon Kollie- Best Young Player Rivercess County(25,000LD)

James Tarpeh- Top Scorer Lofa County(25,000LD)

Kickball Winners

Coach Doekpah- Best Lofa-(20,000LD)

Vera Francis- Best Pitcher Lofa County-(25,000LD)

Korto Boyd-Best home runner Nimba County(25,000 LD)