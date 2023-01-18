Africa: Ivorian Coach Souailo Haidara Says He 'Knows What DR Congo's Made Of'

The head coach of Ivory Coast, Soualiho Haidara, has admitted his side is in a difficult situation, but knows just what to do against DR Congo on Wednesday, in their second Group B game at the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations championship.

The Elephants suffered a 1-0 defeat to Senegal in their first game on Saturday, and now face the leopards of DR Congo - two-time winners who, on their part, were held to a goalless draw by Uganda.

Getting a positive results from Wednesday's game is a must for Ivory Coast, who will be looking to finish in one of the top two positions.

"We are in a difficult situation. The defeat against Senegal makes our competition more difficult. However that defeat teaches us. It will help us know the character of our team tomorrow. Senegal is different from DRC. We will try to adapt and see how tomorrow goes," Soualiho Haidara said during his prematch press conference on Tuesday.

"We know what this Congo team is made of. We will try to give other players the chance to show their quality and maximize the chance of getting the result," Soualiho.

"The difference will be made in terms of the mobility of both teams. I will not tell you the strategies we will use tomorrow. We know DRC explores the wings in their style of play but we will do our best to counter that tomorrow as the game is crucial," Soualiho added.

The tactician did not elaborate on his game plan, but promised that it's going to be a cracker.

"I can't sit here and tell you what I will do against DRC Congo. We have strategies which our fans will discover tomorrow."

"One thing is sure, it will not be easy for Congo to beat us. There's is a difference between creating chances and scoring. Most of the best scorers are not the creator of chances. As I said already, there's a sacrifice to be made at all levels. We had chances against Senegal but didn't make it. We will try to play players who will be calm in the final third."

Ivorian defender Mahan Marc Goua, who accompanied his coach to the press conference, promised they will do their best to satisfy compatriots back home.

"Ivorians are sports loving people who support football and love it. We will do our best against Congo to give them satisfaction here and back at home," Marc Goua said.

"The most important is to remain focused. I was there in 2016, we lost the first game but we finally went all the way to the semifinals. So, the most important is to be focused as we want to be here for three weeks and are working for that."

"We are playing against a nation which has been winners on two occasions but most of those who won it are no longer there just like our 2016 generation is no longer there. Generally I don't think of opponents. I prefer they worry about me over the reverse," Marc Goua concluded.

The Ivory Coast versus DR Congo game will kick-off at 17h00 GMT at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba.