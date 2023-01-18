Cameroon Women's Top-Flight Kicks Off for the 2022/23 Season

The Cameroon women's first Division dubbed the Guinness Super League, has kicked off for the 2022/23 football season following an impressive launch by the country's federation.

Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o as well as legend Roger Milla were present to watch one of the first matches of the season to demonstrate the federation's quest to continue to improve the women's game in the country.

The former Indomitable Lions captain witnessed the first day of action over the weekend, with 19 goals scored in five games.

In the League's opener on Saturday at the Ngoa Ekelle stadium in Yaounde, Lekie FF defeated Éclair of Sa'a 4_2.

Teenage sensation and top scorer of the 2022 Women's military world cup Brenda Tabe Ebika, alongside U20 lionesses forward Raissa Nnanga, netted a brace each for Lekie FF, while 2021 top scorer Eliane Bibout, scored twice for Eclair FC.

Defending Champions AS AWA FF, who were runners-up in the UNIFFAC Zone preliminaries of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champion league, kicked off their title defense in scintillating fashion. Coach Hassan Ibrahim's ladies picked up a resounding 4_0 win over Caiman FF.

Guylaine Tchadeu hit the first hat-trick of the season for AS AWA, while Darbawa Madeleine scored the fourth for the side chasing the title for the third season in a row.

AS Fortuna won the battle of newcomers, as they defeated Ngadeu FF 4_1.

Indomitable lionesses defender Catherine Mbengono, scored twice for Fortuna, with Aristide Poula and Claudia Foe also on the score sheet.

Ngadeu FF got their consolation goal through Chance Solkem.

In the top match of game week one, multiple champions Louves Minproff outsmarted FAP Amazone 2_1. Marie Louise Medoua gave Louves the lead at the 25th minute of play, but Naomi Eto drew the game level with 13 minutes left to play. Rose Priso then settled the contest with a late goal at the 89 minute.

Authentic FC of Douala edged FC Ebolowa 1_0. Former Eding FF forward Marie Claire Kibinde, scored with a quarter of an hour left to play, from a good delivery from recently-summoned Indomitable Lioness, Shalom Tim.

The game pitting Eding FF against Canon FF, wasn't played.

With a 90 percent reshuffled squad from that which won their last two consecutive league titles, AS AWA FF occupy the top spot after Matchday One. Goal difference separates them from AS Fortuna and Lekie FF.

Match day two action is scheduled for Wednesday January 18.