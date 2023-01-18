Gambia: Compensation Before Demolition or Demolition Before Compensation?

The residents of Jeshwang who occupy the terrain identified for the construction of OIC project roads have been informed that demolition will commence on 23rd January 2023 and were assured of compensation. It is not clear how compensation is going to be paid to allay any fears of injustice. Public relations should be exercised with the backing of gestures to pay compensation to those who are likely to suffer encroachment on their property. The government should always be the protector of the lives and properties of the people and should not subject them to any hardship