Gambia: Queen Scorpions Camp Ahead of WAFU Zone a Championship

The queen scorpions of The Gambia have entered into camp on Sunday evening as they ready themselves for the forthcoming sub-region's women's championship.

"The national women's Scorpions entered into camp earlier this evening getting ready for the West Africa Football Union (WAFU Zone A) Women's football championship Cape Verde 2023," the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) media stated on Sunday.

The federation's media team also stated that the team and technicians are accommodated at the Gambia Football Federation's Football Hotel in Old Yundum, with the final list now reduced to 20 players after a week of intense training at the NTTC in Old Yundum.

"The final squad list is boosted by the inclusion of Gambian duo Ruggy Joof and Mbassy Darboe of Liberia Women's Premier League champions Determine Girls FC. The team is expected to depart Banjul to Cape Verde on Tuesday 17th January 2023 via Dakar with the championship to kick off on the 20th January to 1st February 2023," GFF media stated.