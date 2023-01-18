Gambia: Modou Barrow Joins Saudi Arabian First Division League Club Al Ahli SFC

17 January 2023
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Momodou Jarju

Gambian international footballer Modou Secka Barrow has joined Saudi Arabia first division side Al Ahli SFC on Monday.

Founded in 1937, Al-Ahli currently occupy 4th in the first division league with 28 points out of 15 games.

The former Swansea City, Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Reading winger left his previous South Korean side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors where he made 90 appearances, scoring 28 goals and assisting 17.

Barrow was also voted as the South Korean top-flight's Player of the Month for September 2022 for his stellar performance in that month, scoring six goals and assisting one.

Al-Ahli Saudi Football Club is a Saudi Arabian professional football club based in Jeddah, that competes in the first division of Saudi Arabian football, following their relegation from the Saudi Professional League in the 2021-22 season.

