Liberia: Her Voice Liberia Wins JEA's Best National Human Rights Advocacy Organization Awards - ED Dedicates Staff

A Non for profit, nonpolitical organization named and styled " Her Voice Liberia" has been awarded as the Best National Human Rights Advocacy Organization of the year 2022.

The organization tops its counterparts on a nomination and subsequent voting process of 17 votes margin to clinch such awards.

The Recognition which is an annual event is among other things geared towards monitoring and evaluating the work done by organizations and individuals across the Country with a focus on impact-driven and success stories, was executed by JEA Communications incorporated, owners of Fortune Television Liberia.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, the Executive Director of the entity Cllr. Margaret M. Nigba commended her entire staff for a job well done which saw them recognized amongst several other Human Rights groups in Liberia as the Best for their outstanding and immeasurable services to the Country.

"You are the real brains of this organization so continue to do what you do in order to make an impact and a difference in society", Cllr. Nigba encourages her selfless team during the presentation ceremony.

She assured the public that "Her Voice Liberia" will continue to serve with transparency and integrity and will also do even better than she did in 2022.

According to her, the awards came to them as a surprise just as the International awards she won as Best Human Right individual last year came to as her as a surprise.

Cllr. Nigba said the two surprises are clear indications that it is always good to do what you do and do it to your best because, someone, somewhere is watching you, she urged her staff.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Liberia NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Flanked by the Vision Bearer of Her Voice Liberia was the Head of the Program at Her Voice Liberia Rufus Jackson Look who admonished workers of Her Voice Liberia to keep up the good work and work with passion and dedication at all times.

The year 2023 which he described as a crucial year for the organization, will see more work done by them, especially across eight of Liberia's fifteen Counties.

"Our work and activities focus on access to justice for women and girls as well as less fortunate people in the society and we are committed to it for the betterment of the society", he added.

Earlier, the Chief Financial officer of JEA Amos Korzawu hailed the Human Rights group for a job well done in their sector in 2022. He encourages them to do more especially in 2023.

"This 2023 elections year, try to do more work in elections monitoring, civic education, and many more, he urged the entity through its Head Cllr. Margaret Nigba.

Mr. Korzawu was also quick to call on development and other international partners to help support and empower the work of an organization like "Her Voice Liberia that is making a tremendous impact across the Country.