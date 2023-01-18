Liberia: Weah Receives Mosaic On Liberian Women

-hails VP Taylor

President George Manneh Weah has described Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, who turned 60 here on Monday, 16 January, as a woman of substance, faith, endurance, a Patriot of the highest order, and an exemplary Public Servant.

According to the Executive Mansion, President Weah made the characterization Monday when he received a special Mosaic from Vice President Taylor, depicting group of strong Liberian women.

"Madam Vice President, when we should have been bestowing honor upon you on this your Natal Day, you have instead demonstrated a deep sense of selflessness by choosing to honor us, something that is a rarity in humanity," President Weah said.

The President noted that by unveiling of the beautiful Mosaic, the Vice President has risen herself to a higher height by lifting up women who have worked and are still working for change and transformation.

He expressed admiration for Liberian women, who have been trailblazers in their own rights; women who have broken glass ceilings; women who have boldly gone where many have feared to go, and women who have suffered, and endured.

President Weah said he was particularly touched by the unveiling of a wonderful Mosaic depicting group of strong Liberian women, both past and present, who made significant contributions to the country.

Mr. Weah: "All of these women, past and present, have been strong women," he said, noting further, "A strong woman stands up not for herself, but for others. She is selfless, and not selfish."

He said in the course of Liberia's history, particularly during difficult periods, it is these strong women who have stood the test of time.

According to President Weah, Liberian women continue to be firm voices in sustaining the peace in Liberia, noting that as Liberia's Feminist-in-Chief, he was grateful to them.

President Weah made particular reference to two of the country's strongest women, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and current Vice President Taylor.

He by lifting Liberian women up in this way, the Vice President is raising the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all Liberians, and amplifying and re-echoing the voices of great Liberian women.

President Weah said he was humbled by the honor bestowed upon him during the birth anniversary program of Vice President Taylor, saying that what he has done over the years and continues to do comes out of his conviction "that women are the roots upon which the trees of our Nationhood can grow and blossom."