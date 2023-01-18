West Africa: ECOWAS Honors Ellen for Human Rights

Former Liberian President Mrs. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has been hailed for her post-presidential work in promoting women's participation in leadership, gender equality, and women empowerment.

During the celebration of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Human Rights Day on 16 January 2023, Mrs. Sirleaf was honored for her extraordinary leadership role both as president and former president.

January 16 every year is celebrated by the ECOWAS Community as ECOWAS Human Rights Day. This year's event was held in honor of former President Sirleaf in Monrovia.

The occasion held at the EJS Center in Monrovia was graced by Liberian Vice President Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo, and the First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone Madam Fatima Maada Bio.

The Executive Director of the EJS Center for Women and Development Oley Dibba Wadda of The Gambia said the former president was honored by ECOWAS for the role she played in fighting for human rights.

Madam Wadda said the former President is hailed for her extraordinary leadership role in office and most especially her post-presidential works done around promoting women's participation in leadership and gender equality and also women empowerment.

The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development was founded in 2018 to be a catalyst for political and social change across Africa by helping unleash its most abundant latent power, its women.

The EJS Center aims to amplify the voice of women and girls in all spheres of life by increasing the representation of women in public service leadership roles in Africa.

Speaking virtually, Amb. Tunde Ajisomo, former Special Representative of the President of ECOWAS Commission to Liberia, urged all political parties in Liberia to get women involved in their political activities, leaving no one behind.

Sen. Conmany Wesseh of River Gee County also congratulated the former President for the work being done at the center in helping to grow and promote women and girls.