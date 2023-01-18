Liberia: Liberty Christian Center Dedicates Health Facility for Inmates

Liberty Christian Center has constructed and turned over a modern health facility for inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison.

Making brief remarks on Monday, January 16, at the dedicatory ceremony, the founder and president of the Liberty Christian Center, Rev. Dr. Simeon L. Dunbar said the LCC is a church organization that has no interest in politics or political ambitions, saying however, as true disciples of Christ, the Church is taught to preach the gospel without fear or favor and to demonstrate the gospel through acts of sharing and caring for those in great need.

"As our Lord has admonished us to care for others, - "Naked and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me." (Matthew 25:36) This fact has prompted invitations to conduct spiritual outreach in various prisons across Liberia", Rev. Dunbar said.

He said this gesture by the church has spanned over fifteen years, working together with the Ministry of Justice to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ thru various endeavors.

He said for the past month, the church focused its attention, energy, and resources on improving conditions at the Monrovia Central Prison. "As the number of people behind bars continues to rise, we made the decision to contribute to the government's rehabilitation efforts by funding the construction of an auxiliary clinic."

The Liberian clergy hoped that the newly constructed facility will go a long way in providing the inmate population with necessary services, thereby sustaining, and saving many lives.

"We are also convinced that our action today, as a non-governmental, and non-political organization, to reach out to inmates, as is our custom, will undoubtedly pave the way for a better relationship between the church and the public", he added.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the General Superintendent Assembly of God Mission in Liberia, Dr. Albanta Tamba thanked the Liberty Christian Center church for the construction of the facility, something, he says has demonstrated role of the church.

"When the church raises offerings, these are initiatives that the church undertakes to spread God's word", Dr. Albanta noted.

Meanwhile, giving an overview of the program, the Superintendent of the Monrovia Central Prison, Varney G. Lake, said discussion for the construction of the health facility started last December 2022, when he received a call from the head of the Liberty Christian Center informing him about the church's decision to construct a health facility to cater to health needs of inmates.

"I feel proud today to form part of this history that Rev. Dunbar and his church have made in this facility. As we have come to inaugurate this project, let's us join hands and thank the Liberty Christian Center family for this project", Superintendent Lake said.

Recently, parents, friends and relatives of inmates incarcerated at various prison facilities have been constrained to go extra mile by providing food for their relatives and loved ones on a regular basis due to the shortage of food at various prison facilities across the country.

