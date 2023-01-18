Liberia: NTA Managing Director Held in Contempt for Disobeying Court Order

The Managing Director of the National Transit Authority (NTA) Herbie McCauley has been held in contempt of court by the Judge of criminal court "C" Blamo Dixon, for disobeying a court order.

Recently, Director McCauley and the Human Resource Manager of the entity Mark Magbollah were cited to appear before the court on Monday, January 16, to answer to question about their alleged refusal to pay a redundant employee's back pay.

The circuit court judge's quest followed a complaint filed by an employee identified as Joyce Farngalo, former conductor at the NTA who complained that the institution redundant her without any justifiable reason.

Miss Farngalo revealed in her complaint that the National Transit Authority through its Director and Human Resource Manager has refused and neglected to settle her severance benefit, notice payment, and arrears in the sum of over Two Hundred Thousand Liberian Dollars.

Accordingly, Judge Dixon, in his writ of summons for criminal contempt of court said, the NTA officials refused and neglected to honor the court's citation thereby, subjecting the court to public ridicule.

Meanwhile, the NTA managing director McCauley is expected to appear before the court this Thursday, 19 January to show cause why he shouldn't be held in contempt of court.

The NTA was established in Monrovia, by the Government of Liberia through legislative enactment on September 11, 2008, and signed into law by former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf on March 24, 2009.

It was founded to generate revenue for the national government thru public transport services.

