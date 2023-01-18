Liberia: VP Taylor to Rescue Iconic Folk Musician Ma Yatta Zoe

Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor has offered to renovate the home of famous Liberian folk musician, Ma Yatta Zoe. VP Taylor made the promise during a celebration of her 60th Birthday on Monday, January 16.

Ma Yatta Zoe is a Liberian cultural icon, who plied her trade in the 60s and 70s, up to the 80s. One of her efforts is "Young girls stop drinking larsor [caustic soda]" released during the Tolbert Administration.

Madam Taylor revealed that she and former President Sirleaf have had a conversation on this to change the lifestyle of Ma Yatta Zoe, who came from the National Culture Center, then Kendeja.

The Vice President made the pledge during ECOWAS Human Rights Day and Madam Sirleaf 5th post-presidency held at the residence of the former President in Monrovia.

Former President Sirleaf said she invited Ma Yatta Zoe so that she can know that she hasn't been forgotten, saying "When I invite someone, it's for a purpose. We will honor Ma Yatta one day."

Mrs Sirleaf said, Ma Yatta, who was well known as a cultural icon, shouldn't be left alone and forgotten in the village, stressing that her livelihood needs to be changed.

A forgotten national personality and legendary Liberian cultural icon, whose incredible dancing and tuneful musical talents kept Liberian and international audiences on edge for four decades, Yatta Zoe is now reduced to living a quiet but miserable life in her home village in Bomi County, Western Liberia.

Meanwhile, former President Sirleaf said that the program was meant to recognize the 5th anniversary of her post-presidency and it coincided with commemoration of ECOWAS Human Rights Day in her honor, noting that one thing she so wanted as President, was to close down the notorious Belle Yalla prison in northern Liberia, where political prisoners were treated harshly.

