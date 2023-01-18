Liberia: Vice President Taylor Alarms Over Prison Condition of Prisoners At Monrovia Central Prison

Monrovia — Jewel Howard Taylor has expressed serious concern over the deplorable and over crowdedness of the Monrovia Central Prison in Monrovia.

According to the Liberian vice president, the prison that was built for 300 prisoners is now sheltering more than 1,000 prisoners, cautioning members of the Senate's Defense and Security committee to look into the situation by recommending and appropriating for the construction of new prisons.

"We do need to build new prison, but maybe, a short term project which will ensure the renovation of the Zwedru Correctional Palace, so that those who have been sentenced can be moved to other areas to provide space at the Monrovia Central Prison," the vice president said while making remarks during the final sitting of the 54th Legislature on Monday.

Madam Howard-Taylor also claimed the Monrovia Central Prison does not have a health center to take care of prisoners who fall ill, a situation she blamed on low budgetary allocations. "The prison administrators credit foodstuff to have prisoners fed on a daily basis," she said.

"Even if someone is incarcerated, we have an obligation as a country under the international human rights law to ensure that person is in an environment that is safe and secured."

"Honorable Pro-Temp and members of the Liberian Senate, during the holiday, I visited the Monrovia Central Prison and conditions there are deplorable," she added.

The need for peaceful co-existence in 2023

According to Howard-Taylor, the 6th Regular Session is not only historical because it climaxes the constitutional responsibilities of the 54th Legislature, but it also sets the democratic platform of electioneering which mandates everyone to stand on the side of democracy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She called on Liberians to replicate the posture of peaceful coexistence, the Rule of Law and uphold the tenets of democracy which was exemplified in 2017.

"Let us be reminded that the collective interests of our people are bigger than our individual ambitions. I am convinced by the Grace of God; that the confluence of the 7th Regular Session which will usher in the 55th Legislature in January 2024, will be a resounding statement to the world that Liberia is indeed a post-conflict success story," she said.

She further informed members of the Senate that the assignment they have been chosen to perform, as crafted by the forbearers of Liberia's democracy, makes the assignees the "paladins of our democracy."

Paladins under a democratic system of governance, are those who champion the cause of Democracy, keep the democratic tenets alive and do all they can to protect the State and its People.

"As we commence our assignment; please keep in mind that this role requires unanimity of purpose; the cohesion of a team united and committed to do all within their powers to keep the system working properly and provide the necessary checks and balances; to defeat the element of fear and embrace the batch of honor ignited by the commonality of our purpose to build a better nation for all.

"My prayer is that all parties will exhibit the respect and love which comes to a nation which is more than 175 years old; and that the media - the media will help us keep the peace by not publishing any inflammatory or inciting stories," she added.