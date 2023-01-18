Liberia: Brussels Airlines Debunks RIA's Report of Passing its Audit

Monrovia — SN Brussels has distanced itself from a sponsored publication by the Roberts International Airport that it successfully passed an audit conducted by the international airline.

The sponsored statement from the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) carried the title RIA Passes SN Brussels Audit; As Brussels Assures Of Continue Partnership.

The publication noted that the LAA and the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday, January 11 concluded a round table meeting with representatives of SN Brussels to provide responses to the audit conducted by the international carrier.

The audit ranged from compliance, calibration of the navigation equipment, air traffic control tower, runway and stand as well as Security set up.

The LAA and LCAA statement indicated that after those responses, the SN Brussels team expressed delight to that of the improvement made by the Management teams of both LAA and LCAA.

However, in a rejoinder sent to FrontPageAfrica, SN Brussels indicated that the LAA and LCAA publication was entirely incorrect.

According to Brussels Airlines, it recognizes the progress made by the LAA towards fixing certain issues at the airport, but there is still a lot more to do.

The airline which is so far the only airline flying directly to Europe from Monrovia stated that its audit of the Roberts International Airport has not been closed.

The Airline clarified that its presence in Monrovia and the different meetings that took place were set up to speed up the progress of the audit.