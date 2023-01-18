Liberia: JNB Dynamic Ambassadors Launches Community Outreach Engagement

Monrovia — Joseph Nyumah Boakai Dynamic Ambassadors, an auxiliary of the Unity Party USA and Canada Chapter, has launched its first community outreach and mobilization engagement.

The USA and Canada-based auxiliary is in collaboration with the party's local auxiliary, the Unity Party Solidarity Brigade which aimed at the recruitment of new members in communities across Liberia.

JNB Ambassadors which was established in 2019, wants to use community awareness and engagement as a roadmap strategy to put the Party in an advantageous space in the 2023 Presidential.

Launching the program, the national vice chair for administration, Madam Dabah Mabande Varpilah encouraged partisans to vigorously campaign using Jehovah Witness' method.

She said that the vision to achieve the presidency in 2023 does not subscribe to a single individual but the commitment and enthusiasm of partisans.

Said Madam Varpilah, "It has to be a collected vision for all of us especially Unity Party Partisans because no one needs to tell you what you need to work extra mile. The best will come if we accept it, embrace it and move it in the communities."

Madam Varpilah who proxy for Bong County's Senator, Prince Moye, said the goal and ambition of the JNB Ambassadors USA and Canada chapter, must sink into other auxiliaries of the Party.

According to her, 2023 presidential is different because the country has retrogressed since the CDC-led government took state power.

She urged partisans to make sacrifices during the campaign in order to regain the country from the Weah-administration.

"Looking around today, each of you knows how much we have gone backward, why the next six years matter to this country, not just Unity Party, so when we get in the communities let's do it like we are angry, she said.

Making a special statement, the JNB Ambassadors USA and Canada representative, Madam Garmai Tokpah said that the singular purpose of the group is to ensure Joseph Boakai becomes next President in October.

She said that the Ambassadors have always been in the background but decided to go into the trenches to recruit members by providing the right message.

Said Madam Tokpah "We have elections coming before us in a few months. Let's not be complacent and we should not think for a minute that we will have the presidency on a silver platter. It will not be given to us. Make no mistakes, hear me it will not be handed to us, so we must stand strong we must unite. Our work starts now."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added "We need to be strategic in our planning because other political parties are in these areas.

She informed members of the Unity Party Solidarity Brigade not to solely focus on Montserrado county but across the fifth sub-division of the country.

Said Madam Tokpah, " Let's engage in Jehovah's Witness campaign by knocking on doors in communities outside of Monrovia."

For his part, the secretary general of the Unity Party, Amos Tweh said that JNB Ambassadors' communities engagement is one of those areas the party take a keen interest.

According to him, the community outreach effort is one that supports any political institution.

Tweh said securing an election victory can be determined on the foot soldiers going into communities to engage undecided voters.