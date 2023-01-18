Liberia: Liberty Party Driver Accused of Stealing U.S.$70K Arrested in Sierra Leone

Monrovia — The standard-bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander Cummings, has announced the arrest of Simeon Davies by the Interpool security in Sierra Leone over alleged stealing of the Collaborating Political Parties CPP US$70,000 for its just-ended 'We Tired Suffering Rally'.

It can be recalled that Simeon Davis, the driver of Liberty Party Secretary General Martin Saye Kollah on December 15, 2022, ran away with US$70K intended to fund the CPP rally in Monrovia, CPP confirmed to FrontPageAfrica.

Cummings, appearing on Truth FM 96.1 State of the Nation talk show with Christopher Sellee on Tuesday, confirmed the arrest of Simeon Davies in Sierra Leone and en route to Monrovia to face the judicial system of Liberia.

Mr. Cummings termed the arrest of Davies as a first step to tackle corruption from within and assured others who were part of and haven't been mentioned to be prosecuted when found guilty as steps to tackle corruption when elected as president in 2023.

"We have caught Simeon Davies, the guy that stole the US$70K from us and we are going to use this case for Liberians to know that we are serious about consequences and punishing people for corruption and other unlawful acts. We have an internal investigation going on and if there is anyone within our circle who is involved, we will go after them," Mr. Cummings said.

Davis Speaks Out

Simeon Davis, the driver of Liberty Party Secretary General Martin Kollah, appeared on Spoon FM, Tuesday, January 10, 2023 and said he knows nothing about the missing me.

"I do not know about the money. Martin Kollah and Lewis Brown know about the money. The money was given to them," Davis said.

According to Davis, he has been battling a "spiritual health illness" and told Mr. Kollah that he was going on medical leave and was given a go-ahead by the Liberty Party Secretary General, Mr. Kollah.

Cummings Assures Naming Running-Mate soon

The ANC-CPP Standard-Bearer has announced March 2023 to select his running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential and general elections.

"We are actively in the process of identifying our running mate and have started talking to people and looking at various counties for the running mate to come from. And this is a decision we're trying to take seriously and have already started to plan for our convention latest in March and we will name our Vice Standard-Bearer immediately after our convention," Mr. Cummings added during his appearance on Truth FM, Tuesday.