Nigeria: Stop Distracting Nigerians Over Same Faith Ticket, Group Tackles Atiku, Obi

National Chairman Coordinator for Team Prosper, Mr Shehu Bankole-Hameed, on Wednesday, tackled the Presidential candidates if the People's Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi over their positions on the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC saying they are "regurgitating hypocritical holiness.

Team Prosper a grass root organization for actualization of our Presidential candidate Senator Bola Tinubu.

Faulting Atiku and Obi's position on the same faith ticket, Mr Bankole-Hameed urged Nigerians not be distracted.

The statement reads: "Team Prosper will like to respond to the panic publication from opposition, with each Presidential candidate Atiku, and Obi regurgitating hypocritical holiness. We are also intrigued by some leaders of churches who know that the color of naira has nothing to do with religion.

"Rallies has show that Nigerians have seen through the religious/same faith propaganda from opposition.

"We at Team Prosper know that people want to know more about competence, capacity and zeal to face our challenges head-on, experience in uniting Nigerians of ethnic, religious and tribal affiliations. These are attributes that describes Asiwaju and that should be placed on the front burner.

"The responsibility is on the press being part on the estate of democracy to challenge our Presidential aspirants as to their vision if any.

"Many who today shout same faith ticket and pretend abhorrence as more guilty of ineptitude. How many have empowered, mentored or assisted their congregation both within and without?

"We have the Western world pay lip service to religion and religious beliefs, they built their society by spurning Christianity, which they gave us. The Arabs sell oil and build their society not solaat. What then is our burden?

"Team Prosper a grass root organization for actualization of our Presidential candidate Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, believes that we should task all aspirants on their vision.

"We support Nigerians to vote Senator Bola Tinubu for president come February Presidential election, in shaa Allaah to usher in the era of Prosperity. Enough of distractions."