Nigeria: Umahi Inaugurates Commission of Enquiry Over Recent Ebonyi Killings

A police officer and two others were killed during a recent clash between supporters of two rival stalwarts of the APC in the state.

David Umahi of Ebonyi State has inaugurated a nine-man Commission of Enquiry to investigate the crises in Ekoli and Amoso Edda, Afikpo South Local Government area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Umahi's media aide, Chooks Oko, on Wednesday in Abakaliki, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a police officer and two others were killed during a recent clash between supporters of two rival stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the council area of the state.

The clash happened on 26 December in Ekoli-Edda Community.

The clash was reportedly between supporters of the APC State Chairperson, Stanley Emegha and the party's House of Representatives candidate for Afikpo North and Afikpo South Federal Constituency, Eni Uduma.

One of those killed in the clash was a 39-year-old man, Eseni Egwu, while the other was Eme Orji, a brother to Mr Emegha.

Both Messrs Emegha and Uduma hail from the community and are loyalists of Mr Umahi.

They have, however, been political foes for a long time.

Mr Umahi had ordered the arrest and prosecution of the duo over the incident.

Commission of enquiry

The commission will be headed by a former Nigerian Senator and indigene of Ebunwana Community in the council area, Sonni Ogbuoji, while Nkama Nkama, a former commissioner of investment in the state, will serve as the secretary.

Other members of the commission include Mike Okoro, Etta Uka, Kalu Mba, John Igwe, Ibiam Ekpe, Ufere Okoroafor and Ama Kalu-Ikwor.

Mr Umahi, during the inauguration, urged members of the commission to carry out their responsibilities without sentiments.

Responding, Mr Ogbuoji assured the governor that they would discharge their duties diligently and without fear or favour.