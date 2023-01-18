Rwanda U20 Win Second Game in IHF Trophy Africa Tourney

Tuesday

Rwanda 34-32 Brazzaville

Rwanda U20 men's national handball team, on Tuesday evening, January 17, won their second game at the ongoing 2023 IHF continental Phase Africa tourney after beating Congo Brazzaville 34-32 at Gymnase Nicole OBA.

Antoine Ntabanganyimana's boys were off to a bright start in the tournament's Junior(U20) category with a convincing 50-29 win over Madagascar.

The boys were dominant again on Tuesday where they bagged a hard-fought win against hosts Congo Brazzaville.

Rwanda won the first half 17-16, before finishing the business in the second half with yet another 17-16 lead as they ran away with a 34-32 victory.

Rwanda is among six junior (U20) countries taking part at the five-day tournament in Brazzaville to not only fight for the title as the winners will also qualify for the Intercontinental Phase of the Men's IHF Trophy, which will take place in Costa Rica in March.

Other participants include host nation Congo, Guinea, Madagascar, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Guinea is now Rwanda's next opponent ahead of the pair's clash on Wednesday. The team will then take on Nigeria on Thursday before playing their last fixture of the tournament against Zimbabwe Friday.