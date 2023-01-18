Nigeria: Abductors of Osun Farmers Release Three Victims, Two Still in Captivity

18 January 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Shina Abubakar

Abductors of two Osun state farmers and three other relatives have released the two farmers and a driver.

The kidnappers had last week Wednesday abducted the two farmers while returning from their farm in Ileogbo, Osun state, and also held captive three persons that went to deliver a N6 million ransom demanded in the boundary town between Kwara and Kogi state on Monday, demanding an additional N24million.

However, later in the evening on Tuesday, it was gathered that the driver that drove the team to Kwara state and the two farmers, Samuel Oladotun and Fashola Tobiloba were released from where they were held captive.

A family source who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the three individuals were released from different places and are presently in Iwo.

Osun police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola confirmed that three victims have been released from the kidnappers' den.

