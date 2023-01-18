Ghana: Ga Central Municipal Officers to Pay Unannounced Visit to Homes of Pupils

The Ga Central Municipal Assembly (GaMA) has hinted that officers from the municipal education directorate will pay unannounced visits to homes of pupils to monitor their social and academic activities during out-of-school hours.

The new move is to ensure that students pay attention to their homework and be serious with their studies, says the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mohammed Bashiru Kamara.

He made this known during a media engagement on Monday after he had earlier visited the Chantan Basic Primary, Abeka Motorway Basic, Salvation Army Basic and Anyaa MA 2 Basic schools in the municipality to mark "My First Day at School programme".

He stated that for the objectives of education to be achieved, parents and teachers needed to work hand in hand to complement each other's effort, adding that parents must ensure they allocated ample time for children to learn at home.

According to the Ga Central MCE, the assembly would ensure that teachers were provided with the necessary resources in a comfortable environment to enable them to teach effectively.

Mr Kamara mentioned that plans were far advanced to organise a stakeholders meeting with all heads of basic schools and chairpersons of Parent-Teacher Associations in the area to fashion out ways of addressing the challenges that confront education in the municipality.

He said infrastructural challenges would be tackled to a larger extent this year, adding that for this first quarter, a school block would be put up at Anyaa while other schools would benefit from regular facelift.

On her part, the Municipal Education Director, Ms Cynthia Winnifred Aku Fibadago, urged parents to effectively play their part in the scheme of things to complement efforts at achieving educational goals.

She said the directorate believed in supervision and monitoring of staff, adding that it was not relenting in that direction this year as it would ensure facilitators deliver as expected of them.

She commended teachers in the municipality for their sense of duty in the first week of school reopening and entreated them not to rest on their oars.

Ms Fibadago said the government was doing so much in the area of education and called on all other stakeholders to do their part to better the lot of education.

While applauding the assembly for its efforts at tackling the challenges facing education in the municipality, she also appealed for the expansion of school infrastructure to accommodate the increasing number of young people seeking admission in the schools.

The School Management Committee chairman of Chantan Basic Primary school, Mr Sefa Twum, appealed to the assembly to provide more chairs for the school and fence the school to stop intruders from stealing and destroying properties of the school.