Ghana: Accused Testifies in Major Mahama Murder Trial

One of the 14 persons standing trial for the alleged murder of the late Major Maxwell Adams Mahama, in Denkyira Obuasi, in the Central Region, yesterday told the Accra High Court that he identified himself in the amateur video.

Major Mahama was allegedly killed in May 2017, by accused, who said they mistook him for an armed robber.

The accused, Bernard Asamoah, also known as Daddy, told the court that he saw himself in the video shown to him by the police during interrogation, throwing stones at the late Major Mahama.

Asamoah said this during his evidence in chief to the Court in Accra on Monday.

He said the police had asked him to assist them to identify other people in the video, but he was unable to do so to help.

Asamoah said after the interrogation, an independent witness was introduced to him, who allegedly read the content of his supposed statement in English and interpreted it into Twi Language, which they had asked him to thumbprint, which he did.

"I never agreed to the statement written for me but l was forced per their instruction to thumbprint it," he added.

The 14 persons are standing trial at the Accra High Court over the alleged murder of Major Mahama, who was an Officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp.

The late Major was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region when on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber, and lynched him.

The mob had allegedly ignored his persistent plea that he was an Officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused persons are; William Baah, the Assembly member of Denkyira-Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah, alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame, a.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are: John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

The case has been adjourned to January 23, 2023