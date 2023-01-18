Ghana: Hearts of Gold School Launches Music Department

Hearts of Gold School, located at Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, has launched its music department, to unearth talents among students.

The department is expected to train and nurture students in diverse musical interests, to promote their holistic growth.

Focus areas include vocal coaching, playing of instruments and stage performances to help boost pupil's confidence and develop their talents to better fit into society in future.

At the launch, in Accra on Monday, Headmaster of the School, Apostle Benjamin Gyamfi, said the initiative was to expose students to multiple interests of pursuit aside academics.

"Unearthing the talents of children and nurturing it to grow can be of immense help to them in future as much as they climb the academic ladder," he said.

As a school, we want to give holistic training to our students so we encourage lot of extra-curricular activities to help shape them right from their developmental stages," he stated.

Apostle Gyamfi encouraged parents and guardians to support their children to develop their talents and "bring out the best in them."

"We need to know what God has deposited in them, invest in them and help them grow to realise their full potential in life," he urged.

The Headmaster encouraged parents to enroll their children into the school to receive the "best of education".

Reverend Kofi Amnel Mensah, delivering a sermon at the event, admonished parents to take proper care of their children.

Making reference to Luke 2:7 in the Bible, he reminded parents and guardians of the responsibilities to their children.

"We learn from the passage how Mary protected baby Jesus by wrapping him in cloths and placing him in a manger because there was no place to keep him.

"We must protect our children, support them and help them walk in their God-ordained destinies," he said.