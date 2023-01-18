Ghana: Hearts of Gold School Launches Music Department

18 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Annoh

Hearts of Gold School, located at Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, has launched its music department, to unearth talents among students.

The department is expected to train and nurture students in diverse musical interests, to promote their holistic growth.

Focus areas include vocal coaching, playing of instruments and stage performances to help boost pupil's confidence and develop their talents to better fit into society in future.

At the launch, in Accra on Monday, Headmaster of the School, Apostle Benjamin Gyamfi, said the initiative was to expose students to multiple interests of pursuit aside academics.

"Unearthing the talents of children and nurturing it to grow can be of immense help to them in future as much as they climb the academic ladder," he said.

As a school, we want to give holistic training to our students so we encourage lot of extra-curricular activities to help shape them right from their developmental stages," he stated.

Apostle Gyamfi encouraged parents and guardians to support their children to develop their talents and "bring out the best in them."

"We need to know what God has deposited in them, invest in them and help them grow to realise their full potential in life," he urged.

The Headmaster encouraged parents to enroll their children into the school to receive the "best of education".

Reverend Kofi Amnel Mensah, delivering a sermon at the event, admonished parents to take proper care of their children.

Making reference to Luke 2:7 in the Bible, he reminded parents and guardians of the responsibilities to their children.

"We learn from the passage how Mary protected baby Jesus by wrapping him in cloths and placing him in a manger because there was no place to keep him.

"We must protect our children, support them and help them walk in their God-ordained destinies," he said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.