Ghana: Top Guns Vie for Farmers' Day Draughts Contest in Tema

The crème-de-la-crème of Ghana draughts will be engaged in one of the sport's fiercest battles when the much-heralded 2022 Farmers' Day Draughts competition takes centre stage at Tema Community 5, near Aponkye Clinic.

At stake are lip-smacking cash prizes for respective winners.

Expected to pull a decent crowd of the sport's disciples, the one-day contest which should have been held last December, comes off this Saturday at 9.am and will attract a registration fee of GH¢10.

For the first time, all registered players will be served with lunch, organisers have confirmed.

Top players who have already indicated their readiness to compete in the potentially-explosive contest are George Afrifa (Kickway), Nii Ayi, Tettey, Abu, Addea, Stephen and Polyfiller.

Others are Darling, Arday, Ortega, Papa Kyei, Adjetey, Kwaku Ayigbe and many others.

The overall winner will smile away with GH¢3,000, whilst the second, third and fourth placed players would settle for GH¢2,000, GH¢1,500 and GH¢1,000 respectively.

Open to all category of players, the Farmers' Day extravaganza is sponsored by Adansi Aboagye, Frank Aboagye and a couple of others who want to remain anonymous.