Ghana Invited for Football Skating World Cup Feb 18

The Ghana Federation of Roller Sports (GFRS), have been invited to participate in the 15th football skating World Cup in Turkey from February 18-28.

Ghana would participate in exhibition matches and also engage some top countries in skating as part of efforts to develop the sport in the country.

"We are excited about this invitation. It would provide huge exposure and be a learning platform for our practitioners and officials," President of the federation, Mr Johnson Gameli Kportufe told the Ghanaian Times.

He called on stakeholders including the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority and corporate Ghana to support the federation to participate.

In a related development, the federation also held its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Accra last week.

The AGM saw the dissolution of the former Interim Management Committee (IMC) and replaced by a new one to lead the development of the sport in Ghana.

It was also used to discuss the proposed name change from Federation of Roller Sports Association to Ghana Skaters Association (GHASA).

The new IMC has Johnson Gameli Kportufe as the President, George Quartey as the General Secretary and George Bamfo as the Treasurer.

Solomon Owusu Anim was elected as the Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Lartey as the Technical Director with Nana Yaw Quansah as a supporting executive.