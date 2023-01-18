Ghana: Puma Energy Ghana Organises Road Safety Quiz for Stakeholders

Tema — The Puma Energy Ghana on Sunday held its 5th edition of Road Safety Transporters Quiz, to promote road safety awareness among Puma product transporters.

After a heated contest between four contesting oil transporting companies, S.O Frimpong Transport (SOFT), emerged winners with a cash prize of GH¢6,000 and a certificate, maintaining its position as winners of the 2021 edition.

Three other companies, J.K Horgle Transport, J.K Ahiadome Transport and RIET Transport, took part in the contest.

General Manager of Puma Energy, Christophe Dantcikian, said the initiative was to promote road safety awareness among drivers and their assistants, who transport PUMA products.

"As a company keen on road safety, this event always comes in handy to ensure that everybody in the value chain comes along with Puma Energy," Mr Dantcikian stated.

The goal of the quiz according to him was also to educate drivers on roads signs, traffic rules and operational practices.

Deputy General Manager of Puma Energy, Zwelithini Mloshwa, said the quiz sought to build a cordial relationship between Puma Energy and drivers and other stakeholders.

He said that the Transporters Quiz enabled Puma Energy to test its partners in road safety.

Mr Mloshwa revealed that Puma Energy operates 75 retail sites and four terminals across Ghana and employs over 150 people.

Deputy Chief Executive of National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Linda Asante, indicated that her outfit was working with industry players, to ensure safety on the roads.

The first runner up received GH¢ 4,000 and a certificate while the second runner up received GH¢3,000 and also a certificate.