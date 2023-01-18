Ghana: 19 Remanded in Connection With James Town Chieftaincy Riots

The Accra Circuit Court has remanded 19 persons in prison custody for their alleged involvement in the James Town Chieftaincy riots, during the weekend.

The accused are said to have taken part in vigilante activities, on January 15, this year, at Ngleshie Alata Palace, otherwise known as Mantse Agbonaa.

The 19 persons are: Solomon Adjei Ayer, William Baah, Yaw Takyi, Musah Mutala, Promise Lamptey, Emmanuel Kofi Amponsah Afari, Benjamin Stephens, Acquah Marvin, Banabas Akwesi, Davis Williams, Agyekum Williams, Yakubu Anthony, Osmanu Fuseini, Emmanuel Akron, Fred Addae, Shadrack Tetteh, Ernest Mills, Logosu John and Samuel Agboyi.

The accused have been charged with prohibition of vigilante groups and activities, rioting with weapons, and causing unlawful damage.

The 19 accused persons have pleaded not guilty. Nii Dodoo and Nii Kofi Amponsah who are said to be 90 and 72 years respectively, were admitted to GH¢50, 000 bail each with two sureties each.

It however, issued bench warrant for the arrest of Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye and Dr Albert Botchway, said to be at large.

Defence counsel for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye prayed the Court to rescind the bench warrant against his client.

Counsel informed the Court that his client is a Chief and that he would produce him when given the chance.

Other lawyers prayed for bail for the rest of the accused, saying those before the Court were nowhere near the scene.

The Court rescinded the bench warrant against Prince Quaye and asked the lawyer to produce him on January 17.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong opposed the grant of bail, saying accused when granted bail would interfere with investigations.

The prosecution said there had been protracted chieftaincy disputes between Nii Ahumah Kojo and Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye, a self-styled chief, at the Jamestown Ngleshie paramountcy.

It said on January 15, 2023, Prince Quaye claimed he had a judgement from the Court, granting him access to the palace and he contracted Dr Botchway to organise thugs for him to take over the Ngleshie Alata Palace, at James Town ( Mantse Agbona).

The prosecution said Dr Botchway recruited accused and armed them with guns and cutlasses.

The accused cladded in white T-shirt with the picture of Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye embossed on it and military styled trousers, invaded the Ngleshie Alata Community at James Town without any reason.