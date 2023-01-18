Liberia: Justice Ministry Warns of Increasing Crimes Rate

Ahead of the presidential and general elections in October, the Ministry of Justice has stressed a need for government to be alert and watchful of increase in criminality and crimes.

" Let me remind our government that as we gear towards the elections, an increase in criminality and crimes will be nationwide", he warned.

He said prison facilities across the country need adequate accommodation, calling on government through the Legislature and the Ministry of Finance to help prisons with accommodation materials.

Assistant Minister for Corrections Eddie Trawally, who raised the alarm on Monday, January 16, when the Monrovia Central Prison in collaboration with the Liberty Christian Center inaugurated a modern health facility inside the prison compound.

Making brief remarks at the dedicatory ceremony, he reminded government of the need to pay keen attention to various prison across the country, as the prison system in the country has been engulfed with multiple challenges, ranging from lack of adequate health facilities, drugs and food.

"As we're about to go to general elections in October, the prison remains the fulcrum of national security; therefore, I think national security actors emanating from the Attorney General's Office to the department of prosecution, including the Joint Security, we must take this very seriously", the Assistant Justice Minister further warned.

He said it is worrisome that the country is heading to major elections with no attention being given to various prisons, adding "You can't have inmates in their fifties and do not have accommodation materials; this is despicable."

He disclosed that often, the prison compound receives calls from journalists and the public about death news of inmates, and unhealthy conditions at prisons, which he attributed to lack of proper health and others services.

Trawally lamented that prison facilities in Sinoe, Maryland and Grand Gedeh counties are seriously challenged and need serious attention from government while promising to convey to President Weah the involvement of the Liberty Christian Center.

