Nigeria: Popular TikTok Skit Maker, Kamal Aboki, Dies in Car Crash

Popular Hausa skit maker, Kamal Iliyasu, better known as Kamal Aboki, has passed away.

The comedian died in a fatal motor accident on his way from Borno State to Kano State on Monday.

Kamal Aboki, a viral sensation on TikTok, where he commanded a huge followership, became popular after his Hausa-themed skits surfaced online.

According to BBC Hausa, the deceased's older brother, Usman, disclosed that their mother had a premonition that something terrible would happen to Kamal on Monday.

He said the skit maker went to Maiduguri three days ago for an album launch, while on his way back to Kano, he had a ghastly motor accident that claimed his life.

"On Monday, my mother asked me to call Kamal around 5pm, and he said he was already inside a vehicle to Kano.

"Then, my mother started feeling somehow. Later, someone called me to ask if I had someone traveling from Maiduguri to Kano, and I told the person yes. It was at that point the caller broke the news of what happened to me."

Usman said Kamal's death had left his family unsettled, adding that he will be greatly missed

"He is always joking and playing with people. Everyone will miss him," he added.