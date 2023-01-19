Malawi: Chakwera Fires Malawi Top Prosecutor Dr Steven Kayuni Over Anti-Corruption Director's Arrest

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has fired Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr. Steven William Kayuni, over the controversial arrest of the Director General 0f the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Martha Chizuma.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday, Chakwera said he considered the manner in which Kayuni handled his feelings against Chizuma as an 'act of unsound judgment by Dr. Kayuni to be a breach of public trust'.

"It is a serious matter for Malawi's lead prosecutor to have a moment of unsound judgment or a conflict of interest. So, I consider this a great failure for Dr. Kayuni and a great disappointment to me. For this reason, as the appointing authority for that important office, I summoned Dr. Kayuni to express to him my great displeasure and to hear his response in the interest of natural justice," he said.

However, President Chakwera emphasized that this does not stop the dismissed lead public prosecutor or any other person from bringing cases against Chizuma, saying that would be 'unconstitutional'.

The Malawi leader said everyone has the constitutional right to bring a case against anyone and that the accused have the right to defend themselves in a court of law, where they are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

"Even Ms. Chizuma herself has the constitutional right to file a police complaint against the person who recorded her against her wishes, if she so decides, in which case the law would take its course. That is our justice system. That is the rule of law. And as President, I swore an oath to defend and uphold the Constitutional rights of all Malawians, and so I would never obstruct any citizen from seeking court relief for injuries they suffered, even from something I myself have forgiven. But what I will obstruct is any person seeking to use the powers of their position in a public institution to assault another just to settle personal scores. That, I can't allow," said Chakwera.

Meanwhile, President Chakwera has appointed Masauko Edwin Chamkakala as Malawi's new top prosecutor.