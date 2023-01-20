Malawi: Usa Applauds Chakwera's Zeal to Stamp Out Corruption, for Maintaining Chizuma

The United States Embassy in Lilongwe has given thumbs up to Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera for showing abundant zeal concerted efforts and political will to stamp out corruption in the country and for subsequently maintaining the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) boss amid calls for her head.

The US in Malawi has applauded the Malawi leader for leading the way in the fight against a cancer that has been eating the country's fibre of the society.

America's heap of praise on the Malawi leader comes hot on the heels just a day after Chakwera spared the country's graft-busting body, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Chief, Martha Chizuma from the chop after a Commission of Inquiry determined that the president takes an action against her over a leaked audio.

The US and other major donors and development partners including the UK and the European Union are all behind Chizuma and have publicly declared their commitment to support her in her role to lead the fight against corruption.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the embassy said it is pleased with Chakwera's state of the nation address on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 which emphasized the ongoing commitment to fight against corruption in Malawi.

The United States says, as one of the major development partners, will continue to support those efforts to help Malawi achieve her development goals.

"The United States Embassy applauds President Chakwera's speech today emphasizing the ongoing commitment of his government to fight against corruption in Malawi. We welcome the president's important steps taken today to strengthen this fight." reads the statement in part.

Addressing Malawians on the recommendations made by a commission of inquiry on the arrest of Anti - Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chzuma, Chakwera reiterated his stand that ACB and all stakeholders should adopt a new approach that involves all institutions working together in order to make corruption fight sustainable.

"That is a more sustainable weapon against corruption than institutions that work alone or individuals who can make costly mistakes. So, no matter what anybody says, my administration has no interest in supporting a losing anti - corruption strategy that promotes interagency discord," said Chakwera.

The Malawi leader said emphatically promised to fight corruption to the end during the campaign before his election as the country's Republican president.

Said Chakwera: "Malawians elected me to end corruption, and that is what I am doing but for this to be achieved all the key players in the fight against this vice must work together.

"This collaborative approach between institutions was always the goal and nothing will deter me from it."

The Martha Chizuma arrest commission of inquiry in its report recommends that interagency cooperation in the fight against corruption needs to be improved and president Chakwera said he has taken heed of the commendation without reservation.

"I have taken note of this recommendation and have directed the Secretary to the President and Cabinet to bring the heads of the relevant institutions together over the next few weeks to agree on an administrative framework for their interagency cooperation going forward, said Chakwera.