Nigeria: Election - Police Warn Politicians, Thugs to Shun Violence

The Lagos State Police Command has warned all political parties in the state to shun violence during and after the election.

The Commissioner of Police, CP. Alabi Abiodun, gave this warning at the Stakeholders Meeting on Election Security.

Abiodun further cautioned political thugs, cultists and other agitators to steer clear of the pooling booth.

He said: "I want to advise political leaders here to go back home and warn their supporters that the police are ready to deal with anyone caught fomenting trouble in the state.

"I also want to warn that anybody who has no business at the pooling units should remain indoors or risk the wrath of the police."

The commissioner of police, however, implored politicians to play by the rules of the game, as anybody caught on the contrary, no matter how highly placed, would be visited by the law.

The CP urged parents to equally enjoin their children to be law-abiding "because we won't listen to anybody when we arrest any troublemakers."

He assured residents that no cultists or political thugs would be allowed in the state. Adding that no "political party's supporters would be intimidated in the state.

"I am impressed with the way the political parties conducted themselves here, I also want you to do so during the election and after, we are not going to allow anyone to compromise at the pooling until."

He further encouraged anyone who wishes to apply for police protection to do so. "We want to encourage level playing ground to all political parties, and those whose banners were damaged or removed should report to us at the police command.

"Any policeman supporting a political party to have the upper hand on other parties would not be allowed. I want you to see police as your own.

"Give us information and cooperation to work. We would also discourage brutality and we would continue to work with you and guarantee your security," he requested.

He advised residents to inform the police anywhere they find miscreants harassing their supporters.

He said: "We have flashpoints we are focusing on especially Lagos Island, Ikorodu, Mushin and other areas in the state."

The Lagos State Residents Electoral Commission, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, who was represented by the Administrative Secretary, Mr. Adebisi Oladapo, said that the INEC is very ready for the election but pleaded that politicians should play according to the rules of the election.

Everything is ready, the BVAS is also ready. "We used it in Ekiti, Osun and it worked, it would work in Lagos and other parts of the country we will not disappoint Nigerians during the election."

Other security agencies that participated in the meeting included the NSCDC, FRSC, Immigration, Prison, Army, DSS and other para-military agencies in the state.

Meanwhile, Adeleke, has enjoined Nigerian Police Force to allow Nigerians choose their leaders in the forthcoming elections without any interference.

The governor made the plea yesterday in Ede when the Squadron Commander from 79 Mobile Police Force who are on training course at Police Training School, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, paid him a courtesy visit.

He appreciated the police officers that were posted to Osun during the last gubernatorial polls for conducting themselves in such a way that the election was without violence from any quarters, and urged them to give room for free, fair and peaceful conduct of the coming general elections.

While disclosing some of his discussions with President Muhammadu Buhari during his recent visit to him at Aso Rock, Abuja, the governor said that Nigeria must go beyond political affiliation, and that the rule of law must be allowed to prevail.

He reiterated his appreciation to the President for signing the new electoral bill into law, which facilitated his clean victory in the governorship election.

The state governor equally promised to leave good legacies for Osun, including entrenchment of rule of law and due process at all times.

Adeleke enthused that light has started shinning in Osun since his emergence as the state governor, and hoped that the light would radiate the length and breadth of Nigeria.

He, therefore, charged the police commanders to make the best use of the knowledge acquired in the course of their training for the betterment of the nation.

Speaking earlier, the Course Commander, ACP. Dankwano Wilson, explained that it is the tradition of the police, when on training to visit the sitting governor of the state as the chief security officer of the state.

Wilson stressed further that they had been on the course for two weeks based on the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Akali Baba.

He added that they went on the exercise to validate and understand the past operations, and to be ready for the coming elections in the country, saying that they sat together to brainstorm on ways to correct past mistakes and ensure better conduct of the forthcoming elections.

However, ACP Dankwano assured Nigerians that the police are prepared and ready to contribute their quota to ensure free and fair election that would be acceptable locally and internationally.

Present at the courtesy call were the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Teslim Igbalaye; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Kazeem Akinleye; Head of Service, Mr Ayanleye Aina; Course Chairman, ACP. Ibrahim Sahad; Commander Mopol 39, Osogbo, ACP. Modo Baba Suleiman among others.