Nigeria: Fans Jubilate As Wizkid Announces Joint Tour With Davido

Afrobeats star Ayo Balogun ,popularly known as Wizkid, got the internet buzzing on Wednesday when he announced a long-awaited collaboration with his colleague Davido.

The 32-year-old music star dropped the big news on his Instagram stories.

He wrote, "After my MLLE tour !! Davido and I are going on tour! Save your coins! I no one hear pim!!"

30BG and FC finally coming together for Wizkid and Davido tour pic.twitter.com/9Mg5ZobtFW-- MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) January 18, 2023

Although full details of the promised tour are not out, Wizkid FC, 30 BG gang as their fans are called, have taken to social media to celebrate what they have tagged as the biggest news of 2023.

Wizkid also announced an anticipated single with 'Rema' and tagged singer Wande Coal in a short video that looked like a studio session on his social media handles.

The biggest surprise Wizkid and Davido can bring out on their joint tour is Olamide. Because those are the 3 legends that held the industry down in the 10s era.-- LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) January 18, 2023

History repeated?

On the 25 December 2017, Davido and Wizkid settled their supremacy rift on stage.

Both artistes reconciled during Wizkid's concert at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos.

Throwback to when Davido talked about his joint album and tour plans with Wizkid,It's happening 😇❤️ pic.twitter.com/eXiynWDKJV-- Izzybnxn (@bnxn001) January 18, 2023

It was the first time both singers would perform together.

Wizkid made the first move by inviting Davido to share the stage and spotlight with him, to the audience's delight.

With that gesture, Wizkid debunked speculations that he had an age-long beef with Davido.

Wizkid is going on a tour with Davido. Wizkid and Davido are very cool yet some people have cursed each other's parents and blocked each other because of Wizkid/Davido banter. Wake up and receive sense. pic.twitter.com/PjDgT7MVeH-- Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 (MBBS, MPH) (@drpenking) January 18, 2023

Both stars performed Davido's hit track, Fia, which was such a beautiful sight.

It wowed fans as they were excited to see their favourites perform together for the first time on stage in years.