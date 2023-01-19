Africa: Gambia U-20 Team Stanch to Reach Africa U-20 Youth Championship Semis

The Gambia U-20 team will be resolute to win all their matches to reach the semi-finals of the 2023 Total Energies Africa U-20 Youth Championship.

The Young Scorpions are currently training at the National Technical Centre in Old Yundum to prepare themselves fit enough for the continent's biennial cadet biggest football jamboree set to commence on 19th February 2023 in Egypt.

The Gambia U-20 team will begin its 2023 Total Energies Africa U-20 Youth Championship account against Tunisia on 21st February 2023 at 4.pm.

Coach Abdoulie Bojang and his charges will be determined to edge-past their opponents to reach the semi-finals of the 2023 Total Energies Africa U-20 Youth Championship.

The semi-finalists of the 2023 Africa U-20 Youth Championship will represent the continent in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted in Indonesia.

The Gambia U-20 Team thumped The Gambia foreign based players selection 2-0 in a warm match played at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum last week after drawing goalless with Second Division League side TMT FC in their previous test match.

The Young Scorpions won bronze medals in the Africa U-20 Youth Championship twice in 2007 and 2021 after beating Zambia and Tunisia in their third-place play-off matches.

The Gambia U-20 team qualified for FIFA U-20 World Cup once in their history in 2007 but were eliminated in the round of sixteen after losing to Austria 2-1.