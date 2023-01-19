Gambia: Former GTSC Worker Charged With Stealing Gearbox Worth D1,000,000

A former employee of Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC), was arraigned before Magistrate Elizabeth Dunn of the Kanifing Magistrate's Court on charges of stealing a gearbox from the bus service Company.

Bakary Nyandou is charged with a single count of stealing by clerk or servant contrary to Section 258 of the Criminal Code.

According to his charge sheet, Mr. Bakary Nyandou, sometime in the month of November 2021, at Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) in the Kanifing Municipality, and being an employee of the said company, stole a gearbox with the trademark "Ashok Leyland", valued at one million dalasi (D1,000,000.00), being property owned by the said Company.

Under cross-examination, Defence Counsel A Jallow asked the second prosecution witness Saikou Conteh, whether he had been at the GTSC depot and he answered in the positive. The witness said he saw the gearbox when the accused person brought it for sale.

"After seeing the bus gearbox, how big was it in your eyes," asked the defence counsel.

"It was very big and normally two people carry it" the witness replied.

"In your statement, you said he allegedly brought it in a white pick-up" Lawyer Jallow quizzed.

"It was ash colour," the witness retorted.

The witness testified that he communicates with the accused person via WhatsApp and normal calls, but said the phone he used to communicate with the accused person was stolen.

"Are you saying this to cover yourself or you do not want the court to know the truth?" counsel Jallow asked.

"No. I have sworn by the Holy Qur'an. It is because of business that I came to know the accused," the witness said.

At that juncture, the case was adjourned to the 8th of February 2023.