Liberia: Go and Serve Well

-Weah commissions five officials

President George Weah has urged five newly commissioned officials, who were confirmed by the Liberian Senate last year, to "go and serve well" the people of Liberia for the benefit of the state.

President Weah on Tuesday, 17th January commissioned Cllr. Yarmie Quiqui Gbeisay, as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, replacing her Honor, Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Youh, appointed last year as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Others commissioned by the President include G. Wesseh Blamoh, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, replacing former Minister Nathaniel F. McGill, Ms. Ruth Coker Collins, Minister of Public Works, replacing the late Minister Mabotu Nyepan, Sarah Safyn Fyneah, Ambassador Extraordinary, Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and Nelson B. Chinneh, Relieving Judge.

President said upon his nomination, the five senior officials were successfully vetted and confirmed by the Liberian Senate, adding "following upon which they are now being commissioned by me as evidence of the full confidence and support of the Government of Liberia."

He urged the newly commissioned officials to discharge their duties in the interest of the Liberian people and for the good of the nation.

The President said he has no doubt whatsoever, that the officials have the requisite experience, skills, and qualifications to serve in their respective positions of high responsibility and trust to which they are being entrusted.

He then called on the officials to step forward as he performed the Oath Office, charging them to go and serve well with the confidence he has reposed in them.

In brief response and on behalf of his colleagues, Cllr. Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, thanked President Weah for their preferment to serve in the various positions they were appointed to and assured him that they will do their utmost best to justify the confidence reposed in them.

