Sierra Leone: Chief Koblo Queen in Court

Paramount Chief Koblo Queen the second of Lunsar Town, Marampa Chiefdom, Northern province of Sierra Leone, on January 17th, 2023, appeared before Magistrate Mark Ngegba at the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown for alleged threatening remarks against him by the Youth Leader of Lunsar Town Frank George Conteh.

The accused, Frank George Conteh, was charged to court for an offence of threatening language contrary to Section 3(1) of the Public Order Act No.46 of 1965.

According to the particulars of offence, on Sunday,20th March, 2022, in Lunsar Town Hall, Marampa Chiefdom, Northern Province of Sierra Leone, the accused did use threatening language against Paramount Chief Koblo Queen, with intent to provoke him to commit the breach of the peace.

When the matter was mentioned, the accused was nowhere to be found in court.

State Counsel, Yusif Isaac Sesay Esq, requested from the Bench to issue a warrant of arrest for the accused.

Magistrate Ngegba granted the state counsel's application for bench warrant against the accused for failing to appear in court and adjourned the matter to Tuesday, 31st January, 2023.

In the police file, progress report on the alleged case revealed that on the date of the incident, complainant PC Koblo Queen received a voice record (audio) in his mobile phone from social media via WhatsApp in which the purport of the said audio identified as Frank George Conteh, Youth leader of Lunsar Town, threatened to kill the complainant.

It was alleged that the accused defamed the character of the complainant and used certain inciting words against him, thereby putting him into fear.