West Africa: Sierra Queens Gets New Captain Ahead of WAFU Zone 'A' Women's Tourney

The Technical team of Sierra Leone's senior women's team, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, named FC Kallon midfielder, Sarah Bangura as the new captain of Sierra Queens.

Bangura's pronouncement was made as the team continues their preparation for the second edition of the Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone 'A' Women's Tournament.

According to the team's media officer, Esther Marie Samura, Bangura will be assisted by the Mogbewmo Queens midfielder, Jeneba Koroma.

Samura said: "The team has intensified its training session as they brace up for this month's showpiece in Cape Verde.

"On Sunday, the Queen's head coach, Ernest Hallowell selected his final squad of 26 players."

Meanwhile, the Sierra Leone delegation will depart Freetown on Wednesday 18th January 2023.

Sierra Queens WAFU Zone 'A' Squad:

GOALKEEPERS

1. Cecilia Bangura (Mena Queens)

2. Isha Kamara (FC Kallon)

3. Hannah Juana (Mogbewma Queens)

DEFENDERS

4. Alice Koroma (FC Kallon)

5. Marie Kamara (Ram Kamara FC)

6. Mabel Bongay (Mogbewma Queens)

7. Aminata Bello (Mena Queens)

8. Isha Sesay (SL Police FC)

9. Mamusu Tamu (FC Kallon)

MIDFIELDERS

10. Kadiatu A.Kamara (Kahunla Queens)

11. Jeneba Koroma (Mogbewmo Queens)

12. Sarah Sesay (Kahunla Queens)

13. Memunatu Kamara (Correctional Centre Female FC)

14. Sarah Bangura (FC Kallon)

15. Kadiatu M.Kamara (Mogbewmo Queens)

16. Kadiatu Kanu (Ram Kamara FC)

17. Maltida Kabba (Kahunla Queens)

18. Adama Kargbo (FC Kallon)

FORWARDS

19. Kumba Brima (Kahunla Queens)

20. Wuyah Mahoi (Mogbewmo Queens)