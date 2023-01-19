Nigeria: Road Race - AFN Reads Riot Act to Organisers, Insists On Registration

All existing and intending road race organisers in Nigeria must henceforth register with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, as a pre-condition to get their races sanctioned.

AFN Vice President, Tafida Gadzama who is also the head of the federation's road race sub-committee says this becomes necessary following complaints over non-payment of prize monies and uncertified measurement of race courses.

'The AFN received a letter from World Athletics warning that the federation will be held responsible for non-payment of prize monies. This is unacceptable going forward and to ensure our athletes get rewarded for participating in any road race, all road race organisers must annually register with the AFN and will be issued with licenses certifying them as such,' said Gadzama.

The AFN says registration as a road race organiser is just the first step towards getting any race sanctioned.

'The other conditions to be met will be attached to the licenses that will be issued upon registration,' he further said.

The AFN, through its road race sub-committee, will also send technical and medical delegates to all registered road races in Nigeria.

'We have seen races where World Athletics competition rules are not strictly followed and where world records are set when we, for now, know the level of our athletes. Like World Athletics have been doing to protect the integrity of road races worldwide, especially with the label road races, the AFN, as an affiliate of the world body cannot do otherwise hence the decision to send technical and medical delegates.

'The technical delegates will ensure all World Athletics rules are strictly applied before, during, and after a race and all race courses are properly measured.'