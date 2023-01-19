Nigeria: Worker Dies in Lagos Building Collapse

19 January 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

Lagos emergency management agency says the building was being worked on by "unskilled labourers" when it collapsed.

An unknown man has died following a building collapse in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary, of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, in a brief statement on Thursday, said the deceased was a welder who was in the one-storey building at the time of the incident.

"The Agency responded to distress calls and upon arrival, discovered that a storey building formerly occupied by KILMS MART, was being worked on by unskilled labourers resulting in a partial collapse," the statement reads.

"An adult male reported to be a welder lost his life instantly at the scene. His remains were recovered and removed from the scene.

"The post-disaster assessment conducted by the Agency's LRT indicates that the building is stable and does not pose a threat to other buildings around.

"The building has been cordoned off and LASBCA and Nigeria Police have been contacted for further action."

