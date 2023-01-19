Gambia: Queen Scorpions Leave for Cape Verde Ahead of Wafu Zone a Tourney

The Gambia National Women's team, the Queen Scorpions will today, Tuesday 17th January 2023 leave Banjul for Cape Verde ahead of the forth-coming West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A Women's tournament to be held in Cape Verde, 2023.
Head Coach Mariama Boom Sowe has trimmed down her provisional squad list of 29 players to 20 players and 8 officials. The team commenced their training at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum on Monday 9th January 2023.
The Queen Scorpions wrapped up their training ahead of the tournament set to run from 20th January to 1st February 2023.
The first edition of the tournament was held in Sierra Leone in 2020 with Senegal emerging as champions.
Speaking to GFF media at the team's training ground in Old Yundum, the head of coach of The Gambia Women's national team, Mariam Boom Sowe, said they had a very hectic training during the past weeks while expressing optimism that her girls would deliver to expectation.
Coach Bom Sowe stated that her players are all young stars, adding that they are skillful, determined and committed to achieve their goals.
The players and officials set to travel to Cape Verde are:
Goalkeepers
Aminata Gaye- Police FC
Matty Manga- Abuko United
Mariama Ceesay- Red Scorpion
Defenders
Ruggy Joof- Determine Girls (Liberia)
Bintou Ceesay- Police FC
Wuday Colley- Greater Tomorrow
Fatou Fatty- Red Scorpions
Fatoumatta Mook- Police FC
Fatou Lowe- Police FC
Midfielders
Metta Sanneh- Police FC
Kaddy Jatta- Red Scorpions
Kadijatou Bayo- Red Scorpions
Mamie Sey- Police FC
Jabou Jobarteh- Police FC
Forwards
Ola Buwaro- Red Scorpions
Kumba Kuyateh- Red Scorpions
Catherine Jatta- Police FC
Fatoumatta Jammeh- Red Scorpions
Mbassy Darboe- Determine Girls (Liberia)
Kaddy Jarju- Future Bi
Officials
Mariama Sowe
Omar Cham
Maimuna Kanteh
Bintou Kinteh
Bintou Bojang
Kaddy Badjie
Ebrima Suwareh
Adama Jatta
