Gambia: Queen Scorpions Leave for Cape Verde Ahead of Wafu Zone a Tourney

The Gambia National Women's team, the Queen Scorpions will today, Tuesday 17th January 2023 leave Banjul for Cape Verde ahead of the forth-coming West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A Women's tournament to be held in Cape Verde, 2023.

Head Coach Mariama Boom Sowe has trimmed down her provisional squad list of 29 players to 20 players and 8 officials. The team commenced their training at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum on Monday 9th January 2023.

The Queen Scorpions wrapped up their training ahead of the tournament set to run from 20th January to 1st February 2023.

The first edition of the tournament was held in Sierra Leone in 2020 with Senegal emerging as champions.

Speaking to GFF media at the team's training ground in Old Yundum, the head of coach of The Gambia Women's national team, Mariam Boom Sowe, said they had a very hectic training during the past weeks while expressing optimism that her girls would deliver to expectation.

Coach Bom Sowe stated that her players are all young stars, adding that they are skillful, determined and committed to achieve their goals.

The players and officials set to travel to Cape Verde are:

Goalkeepers

Aminata Gaye- Police FC

Matty Manga- Abuko United

Mariama Ceesay- Red Scorpion

Defenders

Ruggy Joof- Determine Girls (Liberia)

Bintou Ceesay- Police FC

Wuday Colley- Greater Tomorrow

Fatou Fatty- Red Scorpions

Fatoumatta Mook- Police FC

Fatou Lowe- Police FC

Midfielders

Metta Sanneh- Police FC

Kaddy Jatta- Red Scorpions

Kadijatou Bayo- Red Scorpions

Mamie Sey- Police FC

Jabou Jobarteh- Police FC

Forwards

Ola Buwaro- Red Scorpions

Kumba Kuyateh- Red Scorpions

Catherine Jatta- Police FC

Fatoumatta Jammeh- Red Scorpions

Mbassy Darboe- Determine Girls (Liberia)

Kaddy Jarju- Future Bi

Officials

Mariama Sowe

Omar Cham

Maimuna Kanteh

Bintou Kinteh

Bintou Bojang

Kaddy Badjie

Ebrima Suwareh

Adama Jatta

