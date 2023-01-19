Nigeria: Borno PDP Knocks APC for Dragging Party's Senatorial Candidate to Court

The Borno State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for dragging the party's senatorial candidate to court.

The PDP added that the APC has no right to drag its Borno central senatorial candidate to court.

Borno PDP gubernatorial candidate, Ali Jajari, stated this yesterday in Maiduguri while reacting to the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Maiduguri which ruled that the case filed by the APC and its Borno Central senatorial candidate, Kaka Shehu Lawan, against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for listing Mohammed Kumalia as Borno Central Senatorial candidate of PDP.

According to him, "the party's position is that the APC has no right to take our candidate to court and we will make an appeal".

LEADERSHIP recalls that the APC and its Borno Central senatorial candidate averred in their suit that Kumalia did not participate in the primaries that produced the candidates contesting for various political positions in PDP and that he should not have been enlisted for the 2023 general elections.

Jajari explained that the national secretariat had recently communicated to him that Kumalia remains the candidate for Borno central.

"PDP national secretariat has made it clear that Muhammed Kumalia is the right Senatorial Candidate for Borno Central and that the party would appeal against the judgement of the High Court in Borno.

"We are working to see that we reach an agreement between the two candidates and we will settle the situation, both of them will accept it.

"There is nothing to be worried about that unless one of them is not ready to accept the progress of the party, but as one united family, it is not befitting to have disunity among ourselves.

"The elders of the party have been calling on both of them to reconcile and agree on one thing and I think for now there is no problem because I am sure we will come to make sure that PDP emerges victorious in the forthcoming general elections from top to bottom," the governorship hopeful said.