Nigeria: Olisae Is Here to Be Nigeria's Next Wave of Afrobeats Artist

With the recent championing of Afrobeats worldwide over the last several years, Nigeria is at the forefront of elevating Artists who continue to challenge the genre and expand its borders.

The industry has seen cross border collaborations across pop, r&b, reggaeton, and dancehall to name a few. Olisae is an artist whose versatility allows him to be a new and expansive representative for Nigeria's Afrobeats lineup of stars.

Having returned to the music scene hardcore in 2019, Olisae has developed a consistent output of singles that takes the listener on a variety of journeys from romantic and sexy to deep Amapiano club spins and uptempo dance vibes.

Olisae is kicking off 2023 with two strong collaborations with local Nigeria fan favourites Skales and Slowdog. 2023 will also see the release of a new line of merchandise that crosses over into full streetwear to match his style and fashion sense as a model who can carry a brand.

Musically, Olisae is becoming known for his adept blending of multiple languages in his tracks and finding influence the world over from his travels abroad. As an artist that hails from Anambra State, Olisaedozie Aniebonam, better known to his fans as Olisae, will be spending half the year immersed in the US market recording, performing, and creating content to further his fan base.