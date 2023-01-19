Burkina Faso: The Chairperson of the Africa Union Commission Strongly Condemns the Abduction of More Than 50 Women and Girls in Burkina Faso

18 January 2023
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

18 January 2023, Addis Ababa: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat condemns in the strongest terms, the abduction of more than 50 women and girls on 12 and 13 January 2023 in the Arbinda area in Burkina Faso's northern Sahel Region, by unidentified armed men.

The Chairperson calls for the immediate release of the abducted women and girls, including their safe return to their families and communities. The Chairperson further urges the national authorities to spare no efforts in bringing to justice the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

The Chairperson is particularly concerned by the targetting of women and girls by armed groups as part of their strategy to terrorise communities.

The Chairperson reaffirms the solidarity of the African Union with the brotherly nation of Burkina Faso and remains determined to support the authorities to return to constitutional order and work towards lasting peace.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.