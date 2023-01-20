Nigeria: Africa's Largest NGO Founder Implores Nigerian Youths to Elect Next President

The President/ Founder of the largest entrepreneurship network in Africa, Africa's Young Entrepreneurs (A.Y.E), Dr. Summy Smart Francis, has appealed to Nigerian youths to elect the next president.

Francis said that the 2023 Presidential election is fast approaching, and from all indications, it is clear that the youth holds the determining factor in deciding who will become the next President of Nigeria.

He stressed the role of Nigerian youths in the forthcoming election as vital, promising to share a shocking story on the "Fate of Nigerian youth through a documentary via his post on social media.

Francis said the youths constitute 70,473,990 under the age of 49 years out of the 93,469,008 total registered voters, adding that with a percentage of about 75%, it is clear that the youth cannot be disregarded.

Noting that the forthcoming election might be the last chance to save the nation, he said he has decided to put together a short documentary about the Fate of the Nigerian Youth and that the information he intends to share would reveal a lot to Nigerians.