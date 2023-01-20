Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Declares Four Work-Free Days for Public Servants to Collect PVC

The holiday will commence on Tuesday 24 January and end on Friday 27 January for different grade levels of public servants.

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved four work-free days to enable public servants to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

The approval was contained in a circular released by Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the state's head of service, on Wednesday.

He said this will commence on Tuesday 24 January and end on Friday, 27 January, for different grade levels of public workers.

Recently, Nigeria's electoral commission extended the PVC collection deadline to 29 January.

Mr Okunola said the governor "graciously approved the work-free day" to enable civil servants to collect their voter cards at respective local governments.

Mr Muri-Okunola listed the date for PVC collection and the designated grade levels for each day.

"Consequent upon the extension of the collection of Permanent Voters' Cards by the Independent National Electoral Commission, it is hereby notified for the general information that all public servants who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters' Cards from designated INEC Centers are encouraged to do so before Sunday, January 29, 2023, as it is a civic responsibility to vote," the statement said.

"To this end, Mr Governor has graciously approved a work-free day to enable public servants to collect their PVCs from their respective local government/local council development areas as presented in the table below."

"The dates include Tuesday, January 24, 2023, for grade levels 01, 03, 07, and 15; Wednesday, January 25, 2023, for grade levels 02, 04, 08, and 13; Thursday, January 26, 2023, for grade levels 05, 09, 12, and 17; and Friday, January 27, 2023, for grade levels 06, 10, 14 and 16.

"Accordingly, Accounting Officers are hereby enjoined to excuse their Officers in the respective Grade Levels on the designated days.

"Consequently, accounting officers and all public servants are to ensure compliance whilst giving this circular the service-wide publicity it deserves."