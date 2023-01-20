Nigeria: Kano Confirms 18 Dead From Suspected Cases of Diphtheria Outbreak

The Kano State government has on Thursday confirmed 18 persons dead from suspected cases of diphtheria outbreak that hit the ancient city of Kano.

The State Epidemiologist, Dr. Abdullahi Kauranmata who confirmed this to Vanguard said the 3 persons died after testing positive while 15 others died from suspected case of the outbreak.

Dr. Kauranmata said more than 10 local government areas were so far affected as they have reported suspected cases of the outbreak.

According to Kauranmata, "We have been holding all day meeting. As at yesterday, we have about 78 suspected cases out of which we tested about 30. So far, about 16 results came out and 8 tested positive. Out of the eight confirmed cases, three died while the remaining five were managed and discharged. For the larger number of the suspected cases, out of them, we have 15 deaths.

"In a nutshell, so far, 18 died. 3 were confirmed died as a result of the outbreak while 15 were suspected cases due to the symptoms.

"We have already set up a treatment centre called Diphtheria Treatment Centre at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist hospital with the support of MSF. We have about 30 already discharged. We have 27 cases on admission receiving treatments.

"Our main concern now is that we are tracing and going after the contacts of those people who have been tested positive since they (the victims) have been diagnosed. We make sure we line list all contacts and follow them up. Any among who already develop the symptoms, we will pick them up to the treatment centre.

"We have reported suspected cases from more than 10 local government areas such as Ungogo, Dala, Nassarawa, Dawakin-Kudu among others.

"We started having the cases since last week of December. But we are doing well and stabilizing so far," Dr. Kauranmata however stated.