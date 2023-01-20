Nigeria: NPFL Round-Up - Remo Stars Secure Historic Away Win in Gombe

Gombe United's 24-match unbeaten run at home was halted by the Ikenne-based club

The six concluding matchday two fixtures of the Nigeria Premier Football League were played across different centres of the country on Thursday.

Three home wins, two draws and an away win were recorded, with 10 goals in total, scored by the teams in action.

Remo stung the Scorpions

The biggest result of the day was the away victory secured by Remo Stars against Gombe United at the Patani Stadium.

Gombe United before Thursday's tie had never lost at their home ground since 2019.

The Scorpions had played 24 games at home, 18 wins and six draws before Thursday's shock defeat.

The Sky Blues ended that unbeaten run with a hard-fought lone-goal victory, which earned them three crucial points.

While hosts failed to convert a 54th penalty, the Sky Blue Stars broke the deadlock at the cusp of the second half to sting the Savannah Scorpions.

With the victory, Remo Stars moved second in group A with six points, same with Bendel Insurance who are top, after beating Plateau United on Thursday.

The newcomers continued their bright start in the league as they pipped visiting Plateau United 2-1 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

While it was the Benin Arsenal's second consecutive win this season, Fidelis Ilechuckwu and his boys recorded their ninth consecutive away defeat since last season.

After a barren draw in the first half, Bendel Insurance broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute from Ismail Sarki's header.

Meanwhile, in the 77th minute, the hosts failed to double the lead after NPFL first goalscorer, Imade Oserenkhoe, had gained the ball from floppy Suraj Ayeleso but hurriedly missed an empty net.

However, the last five minutes of the game saw a rollercoaster of events from both sides.

The visitors restored parity in the 89th minute from Christopher Nwaize's spot kick, But Imade who missed a chance earlier, put Bendel Insurance in front in the 93rd minute.

Just like Insurance, Niger Tornadoes recorded its second consecutive win of the season after a lone-goal victory over newcomers, Doma United, in the Northern derby.

Munir Idris scored for the hosts in the eighth minute, following an assist from Emmanuel Jonas.

The win then placed Niger Tornadoes in the second position in group B with six points from two games while Doma United, with one point, remained in seventh position on the table.

Shooting and Sunshine Stars drop points

Rivers United continued with their title defence after they picked a point at the Akure Township Stadium against Sunshine Stars. Actually, the Owenna Whales would have their stars to thank as a last-minute penalty from Ejike Uzoechi earned them a share of the spoils.

Shooting Stars were also held by Kwara United at the Lekan Salami Stadium as both sides played a barren draw.